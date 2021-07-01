“You need to fire me” – Former WWE writer reveals what he would tell Vince McMahon if ratings plummeted (Exclusive) – Sportskeeda

Vince Russo says he would have resigned or been fired by Vince McMahon if WWE’s ratings plummeted during his time as a writer for the company.

In the late 1990s, Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in an era when RAW regularly drew over five million viewers every week. Nowadays, WWE’s flagship show almost always receives fewer than two million weekly viewers.

Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. The former WWE writer revealed he would have encouraged Vince McMahon to fire him if he felt responsible for RAW’s dropping viewership.

“If I did not deliver ratings for Vince McMahon, I would have totally 100 percent expected to be fired,” Russo said. “I did not achieve what he paid me to do. As a matter of fact, Chris, I am not lying to you, if it got to this point, I would either resign or tell Vince, ‘Bro, you need to fire me, I am not doing my job.’ I’m not lying to you. I totally expected when I was put in that spot, I totally expected if I did not deliver I was going to be fired, and rightfully so.”

Vince Russo compares writing for WWE to a regular job