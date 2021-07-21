“You need therapy” – Singer, Zlatan blast Bolanle’s husband, Lincon, he responds

Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan has weighed in on the rift between video vixen in his hit video ‘pepperdem’, Bolanle and her estranged husband, Licon.

Bolanle’s ex-husband took to social media to drag her to filth as he announced the end of their 6 month old marriage. According to Lincon, he married Bolanle for clout and has a “good wife” in South Africa.

In series of Instagram live sessions Lincon spilled shocking revelations about his marriage to Balanle who he has a 2-month-old son with.

Reacting to his social media rant about his ex-wife who is Zlatan’s friend, the popular Nigerian singer noted that Lincon needs therapy.

The pepperdem crooner left a comment on one of the videos Lincon shared insulting his wife Bolanle. “You need therapy bro,” Zlatan wrote.

Lincon then took to his Inst-stories to share a screenshot of Zlatan’s comment and tagged him a fool.

“You fool bro go meet your baby mama in UK”, Lincon wrote.

See their exchange,

Recall that Zlatan performed at Bolanle’s and Lincon’s lavish wedding which held in February 2021.