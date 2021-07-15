you-need-a-coffee-table-with-storage–and-we’ve-got-17-for-you

-
Associated Press
Clyburn: Biden likely working on changing filibuster rules
U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Wednesday that he feels President Joe Biden, his longtime ally, is likely working behind the scenes to push for Senate rule changes so the filibuster can’t be used on legislation pertaining to election law or other constitutional changes. “I don’t care if he uses the microphone or the telephone, just do it,” the South Carolina Democrat said in response to a question from The Associated Press over whether he thought Biden was playing a role, including contacting senators. Earlier this month, Clyburn told Politico that he felt Biden “should endorse” the idea of creating a carveout to the Senate filibuster for legislation applicable to the Constitution, which would give Democrats a way to circumvent GOP enmity to election legislation and pass their bill with a simple majority, rather than 60 votes.
-
The Telegraph
Exam grading will take years to put right, admits watchdog
The exam grading system could remain for years to come, the watchdog chief has suggested as he warns it is “unlikely” that grades will go straight back to 2019 levels. Simon Lebus, interim chief regulator of Ofqual, said there would have to be a “managed migration” back to the pre-pandemic grading system. He also hinted that students’ exams could be graded more generously to make up for the amount of disruption they have had to their schooling. “The time lost in this academic year varies greatly
-
Associated Press
Turkey marks 5th anniversary of crushed military coup
Turkey marked the fifth anniversary of a failed military coup with a series of events Thursday commemorating the people who died trying to quash the uprising against the government. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led a ceremony in parliament before attending other events, including the opening a museum commemorating the crushing of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. On that night, factions within the military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters to try to overthrow Erdogan’s government.
-
Refinery29
16 Beach Chairs You Can Lounge In All Summer Long
Whether we’re parked at a makeshift WFH setup or lounging on the sofa watching Netflix, we care a lot about the comfort of our cabooses — but, it’s during summer activities (like camping, picnicking, beach-combing) when supporting our bums actually matters the most. And since we can’t tote that new ergonomic office chair with us on our upcoming birdwatching adventure, we hunted down some better options: the best beach chairs.Each of the customer-approved seats ahead checks the shopping boxes of
-
Reuters
U.S. rejects China maritime claims, calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar
The United States rejects China’s “unlawful” maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian countries facing Chinese “coercion”, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. China rejected Blinken’s comments, which he made in an address in a video conference with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN), as irresponsible and aimed at provoking discord. Blinken also said the United States had “deep concerns” about the situation in Myanmar and urged the group to take action to end violence and restore democracy there.
-
Reuters
U.S. seeks to speed rooftop solar growth with instant permits
The Biden administration on Thursday will roll out a tool that enables instant permitting of rooftop solar installations, addressing a major source of industry delays and possibly lowering costs for homeowners, the Energy Department said. The Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP+) platform, developed by DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, will be a standard portal for local governments to process permit applications automatically. Approvals typically take a week or more currently, and permit-related costs can account for about a third of installers’ overall costs, DOE said.
-
Associated Press
Don’t look up! Bangkok’s slitherers keep snake catchers busy
Bangkok parkgoers looking for relief from renewed coronavirus restrictions got a slithering surprise Thursday when a python as long as two of the Thai capital’s ubiquitous motorbikes was spotted in one of the city’s most popular green spaces. The reticulated python was only the latest big serpent to turn up in the dense center of Bangkok, where urban sprawl eating into natural habitats has been blamed for a rise in snake sightings in recent years. As parents pushed strollers and joggers rounded a nearby running path, firefighters called in to corral the snake started by trying to capture it with a ladder from the ground up.
-
Associated Press
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that the trial court wrongly treated those two convictions separately in calculating his prison term under sentencing guidelines.
-
The bioreports
Restaurant Shuts Down for a ‘Day of Kindness’ After Customers Make Its Staff Cry
The verbal abuse from rude customers got so bad, the owners of one farm-to-table restaurant on Cape Cod said, that some of their employees cried. The final indignity came last Thursday, when a man berated one of the restaurant’s young employees for telling him that they could not take his breakfast takeout order because the restaurant had not opened yet, said Brandi Felt Castellano, co-owner of Apt Cape Cod in Brewster, Massachusetts. “I never thought it would become this,” she said. Sign up for
-
-
-