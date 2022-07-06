“You must live with him for ten years” – OPM drops terms & conditions for any lady willing to marry actor, Kenneth Aguba

The Omega Power Ministry (OPM) has given terms and conditions for any lady willing to marry veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

It would be recalled that the Nollywood star was gifted an apartment by the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, yesterday, July 5, after photos of him in a shabby environment made the rounds online and several reports claimed he was homeless.

On Tuesday, the clergyman, Apostle Chibuzor, who had earlier pledged to offer Aguba free feeding and accommodation in one of the OPM estates in Port Harcourt, presented him with the keys to the house.

During the presentation, the man of God promised to marry a wife for Aguba, pay the bride price, and bear the cost of the wedding.

“I will pay the bride price. I will sponsor everything and invite all the Nollywood people to come for your wedding.” He said.

Well, OPM has, in a post via its official Facebook page, shared more details about the marriage and highlighted the terms and conditions that will guide the marriage between Aguba and any lady who shows interest.

Read the conditions of marriage below,

“1. You must live with him for ten years after wedding without separation or divorce. Meaning; both of you must live together for 10 years. After 10 years, you are free to either remain in marriage or divorce. “2. You shall operate a joint account for the business OPM is opening for both of you. Meaning; For any bank withdrawals, both of you must go to the bank together. “3. You must never deny him access to perform his conjugal rights after wedding. “4. A team from the church would be visiting your home once in a month to ensure that everything is going on well and peaceful. For any lady that agrees to these conditions, send your phone number so we can commence the marriage process then, move forward.”

This comes after a 24-year-old lady in a now deleted Facebook post declared that she’s willing and ready to marry the veteran Nollywood star.