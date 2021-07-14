Home ENTERTAINMENT “You make loving you so easy” – Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia celebrates him with heartfelt note on his 39th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT

“You make loving you so easy” – Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia celebrates him with heartfelt note on his 39th birthday

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“you-make-loving-you-so-easy”-–-ebuka’s-wife,-cynthia-celebrates-him-with-heartfelt-note-on-his-39th-birthday

Cynthia, wife of popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has taken to social media to celebrate him as he turns a new age today, July 14th.

The popular Tv host clocks 39 today and his wife Cynthia took to social media to shower him with praises as she celebrates him.

Sharing photos of her stylish husband, she described him as a sweet, kind, intelligent and strong man which makes loving him easy.

According to her, her husband has a way of bringing light and joy wherever he goes.

In her words,

“Happy birthday to a sweet, kind ,intelligent and strong man. The kids and I are extremely blessed to have you in our lives. You make loving you so easy.

You have a way of bringing light and joy wherever you go. Your light will never go dim. May God’s favour never depart you in all that you do. I love you so much! 💛💛”.

See her post below,

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lady makes entrance in a casket into venue...

Beautiful photos as Nigerian lady ties the knot...

Nigerian man becomes CEO after he was abandoned...

5 times Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu stepped out...

Nigerian man buys Tesla car, expresses surprise vehicle’s...

Billionaire businessman leaves earth, travels to space, will...

He too dey lie: Reactions as Pretty Mike...

I am the richest actor in Nollywood: Zubby...

Our lives can’t be same again: 2baba’s wife...

Why are they rushing to grow up? Singer...

Leave a Reply