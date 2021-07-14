“You make loving you so easy” – Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia celebrates him with heartfelt note on his 39th birthday

Cynthia, wife of popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has taken to social media to celebrate him as he turns a new age today, July 14th.

The popular Tv host clocks 39 today and his wife Cynthia took to social media to shower him with praises as she celebrates him.

Sharing photos of her stylish husband, she described him as a sweet, kind, intelligent and strong man which makes loving him easy.

According to her, her husband has a way of bringing light and joy wherever he goes.

In her words,

“Happy birthday to a sweet, kind ,intelligent and strong man. The kids and I are extremely blessed to have you in our lives. You make loving you so easy. You have a way of bringing light and joy wherever you go. Your light will never go dim. May God’s favour never depart you in all that you do. I love you so much! 💛💛”.

