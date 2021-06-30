Home NEWS You had answers to questions about life – Peruzzi, Mayorkun mourn Obama DMW
NEWSNews Africa

You had answers to questions about life – Peruzzi, Mayorkun mourn Obama DMW

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
you-had-answers-to-questions-about-life-–-peruzzi,-mayorkun-mourn-obama-dmw

Reactions have continued to trail the death of Davido’s aide, Obama DMW who allegedly died of heart failure.

Peruzzi, who was a close friend to Obama, in a video of him on his Instagram post described his death as one that hit differently.

He wrote: “You had the answers to all my questions about life. This one hits differently. Love you forever.”

Likewise, Mayorkun took to his Instagram story sharing heartbreak emojis without words to show he’s grieving the loss

Also music executive, Soso Soberekon via his Instagram account alongside pictures of DMW wrote: “The death of Obama is a big loss and blow to the DMW label.”

Davido has remained silent since the tragic news broke. However his fans went on his social media pages sympathising and expressing their condolences for his loss.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Buhari writes China’s President Xi Jinping

UTME: We’re not responsible for mass failure, low...

Matawalle was in secret alliance with APC before...

Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari told to grant IPOB leader...

Ex-Army chief, Buratai gets new appointment

Fear God while handling cases – Kogi CJ,...

IPOB mobilizes members for action, to reveal details...

Insecurity: Kaduna CAN urges govt to listen to...

He always took a bullet for loved ones...

Many institutions issuing fake certificates for NYSC mobilisation,...

Leave a Reply