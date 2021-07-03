You can’t use money to pay for your sins – Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has taken to his social media page to share new clean photos but the caption that accompanied it, is what got his fans talking.

KOK shared the photos with the caption ;

No matter how rich you are, you cannot pay for your sins.

Below are some reactions ;

m.o.bphenomenon : Don’t worry, this new month we are ready to do all sacrifices to succeed as we no fit pay for our sins

Cashi : But you can pay for the pastor that can pray for your sins

hofesh_homes : Well, you can just pay with “human resources”😂😂😂 ehee naw

Related Posts Photos: Olamide Meets With Kanayo O Kanayo.

Actor Kanayo O Kanayo bags degree in Law

Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates His Son On His Birthday

Video: Dammy Krane – Pay Me My Money

Kanayo O Kanayo opens his Multimillion Naira Mansion in Imo State