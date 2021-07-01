THE Kano Hisbah Board has banned the usage of mannequins by tailors, supermarket stores and boutique owners to display clothes in the state.

The order was contained in a statement by the Commander General of the board, Sheikh Haroun Ibn Sina, and issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

He warned that the agency would soon embark on mass raiding to mop out mannequins from such places, describing the use of mannequins for advert purposes by shop owners as idolatry.

According to him, the use of mannequins contravened the provision of Islamic injunctions.

“Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences, and other public places; this violates Islamic provisions. It is also responsible for inciting immoral thoughts amongst some members of the public, all these are against Islam,” he said.

He explained that Kano had been divided into five demographic areas to ease the monitoring and enforcement of the ban across the states.

