You Can Now Pre-Order Sonic Colors: Ultimate On The Switch eShop – Nintendo Life

Update [Sun 25th Jul, 2021 17:00 BST]: With pre-orders of the digital version of Sonic Colors: Ultimate going live, we’ve also found out the file size. Well, kind of.

According to the Nintendo website, it’ll take up 6.9GB of free space on your system. And on the US and UK eShop pages, it says 7.2GB of free space is required. So make sure you’ve got around 7GB free.

Original article [Sat 24th Jul, 2021 07:05 BST]: Pre-orders for the upcoming release Sonic Colors: Ultimate are now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

The standard digital version will set you back $39.99/£34.99 and comes with a number of bonus items including a ‘Sonic Movie Boost’ and exclusive player icons. If you opt with the Digital Deluxe version for $44.99/£39.99, you’ll get the game, music and cosmetic DLC packs, bonus items as well as early access.

Pre-orders for the physical version of the game have also been live for some time now. This includes a special 30th anniversary Birthday Pack, which is limited to Japan.

Will you be picking up a physical or digital copy of this game when it arrives on Switch this September? Tell us down below.