You can now play Facebook cloud games in Safari on iPhones and iPads – iMore

Facebook today confirmed that its cloud gaming service is now available on iPhone and iPad, although you’ll need to use Safari and live in the United States and parts of Canada and Mexico.

According to a tweet, gamers can access the cloud gaming service by opening Safari and heading to http://fb.gg/play. People in other countries will have to put up with playing HTML 5 games, at least for now.

🚨 Cloud Gaming Launch Alert 🚨 Starting today: play Facebook cloud games on iOS browsers! 🧭Open Safari on your iOS device

🕹 Go to https://t.co/wbEyHZ1dB1 in Safari

🌩 Browse and play cloud games

📲 Save to your home screen for easy access! pic.twitter.com/zukhpcDNB8 — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) July 23, 2021

In a statement to iMore, Vivek Sharma, VP, Facebook Gaming pointed out that Facebook has come to the same conclusion as other cloud gaming companies and services — Safari really is the only way to get onto Apple’s mobile devices.

We’ve come to the same conclusion as others: web apps are the only option for streaming cloud games on iOS at the moment. As many have pointed out, Apple’s policy to “allow” cloud games on the App Store doesn’t allow for much at all. Apple’s requirement for each cloud game to have its own page, go through review, and appear in search listings defeats the purpose of cloud gaming. These roadblocks mean players are prevented from discovering new games, playing cross-device, and accessing high-quality games instantly in native iOS apps — even for those who aren’t using the latest and most expensive devices.

Apple has famously made it impossible for Microsoft xCloud and other companies to get their game streaming apps into the App Store, forcing them to go the web app route.

