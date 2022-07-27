“You bring me to climax without sex” – Actor, Junior Pope praises wife on their 8th wedding anniversary

Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo and his wife, Jennifer Awele, are celebrating their eight wedding anniversary today, July 26.

To celebrate the milestone, the actor took to his Instagram page to share pictures with his wife and their three children, and showered encomium on her for being a huge blessing to him.

He wrote,

“HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY to us, @dopeevents007 @qutejay



I celebrate my love for you and cherish you in every way .

Through passing time, our love still grows.



A caring relationship to explore.



Our life together gets better and better, and I keep on loving you more and more.

You bring me to climax without sex. And you blessed my home …….. I bless God for this day which marks the day we officially became ONE…….

Thank God for the journey so far. Eternity here we come……. Thank you for tolerating my excesses. Love ❤️ U AWELE Jennifer Odonwodo”

In January, Junior Pope took to social media to celebrate his wife, Jennifer Awele, as she turned a new age.



The thespian, in his birthday message to his beautiful wife, described her as his life and revealed that marrying her changed his life for the better.

According to him, her blessings elevated him from a meager salary for his role in the Nollywood movies to someone who now earns hundreds of thousands.