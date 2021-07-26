“You bought your favorites a car but you’re trekking” – OAP Dotun mocks addicted #BBNaija fans

Popular media personality, Dotun, recently took to his story to blast diehard fans of the BB. reality show as he pointed out flaws in their frequent acts.

In an Instastory post, the OAP reflected on the new season of BB., and he lambasted some fans who had gone to extra mile to please their past favorite housemates.

According to Dotun, there will be new housemates and the efforts of the die-hard fans will cease to mean a thing.

“Your fav is making money, you are shouting & fighting



You are contributing to buy your fav a new car but you are trekking



Your fav is travelling and you haven’t left ..



This is another season and you still haven’t met your fav from last seasons



Your favs have settled and you are still angry.



Who be fool!?”.

Get sense 2021…

Note: for dimwits, I’ll meet your fav before you ever do.

Enjoy the show. No hard feelings

Learn to move past it. It’s just a show