You Beat Me To Stupor When I Was Pregnant – Yomi Fabiyi's Wife Reacts To Domestic Violence Allegations

The wife of Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi, Grace Jimoh has reacted to domestic violence allegations against her.The collapse of the marriage of Yomi Fabiyi and Grace Jimoh is now a trending topic. The controversial blogger Gist Lover revealed the information in a post where the wife of Yomi Fabiyi disclosed that she felt used.

READ ALSO: N30m I Won Can’t Get You A Space In Lekkie – Whitemoney Discloses Why He Doesn’t Own A Restaurant YetIt would be recalled that actor Yomi Fabiyi in a series of videos accused his wife of physically abusing him. He disclosed that he had to run away from the house with their three-month baby to avoid being killed and also reported the incident to the police at Ipakodo Police station.

Replying to a domestic violence post from Yomi, Grace wrote, “She wrote: “Replying to you is just a waste of time. Many evidences dey, even the prick we you show on the first video call, even before our chats, but you know what? I won’t reply to you. Not because I am all at fault, but because of this child, he never forces me to birth him, shallow.

“Ladies please before choosing a life partner or going into a relationship, pray about it. It’s very important. May we not marry or have anything to do with an unstable mental health man.

“When I was pregnant, you beat me to stupor, that I had to run outside, to the extent that I had force labor the second day, you are still the one that came outside to do a fake video to gather your fake evidence.”

READ ALSO: Nollywood Actors Don’t Have Shi Shi – Actress Ayo Adesanya Lamentssource: www.-

