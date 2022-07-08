“You are very wicked and God will judge you” – Cubana ChiefPriest slams Gov. Soludo for demolishing Odumeje’s church

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu better known as Cubana ChiefPriest, has criticized Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, over the demolition of controversial clergyman, Prophet Odumeje’s church building.

It would be recalled that a part of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry located in Bida Road, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, was demolished on Thursday, July 7.

It was gathered that the church had been marked for demolition by the state government because it was built on Fegge waterway since April 2022.

Due to their failure to comply with the directive to take down the illegal structures, men of the Anambra State Government (ANSG) task force swung into action on Thursday and demolished the buildings.

However, it was later discovered that it was only the security and storehouse that was demolished not the whole church building.

Reacting to the incident, Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instastory to lambaste Gov. Soludo for demolishing Odumeje’s church and said God will judge him for his actions.

According to the celebrity barman, he is disappointed in Soludo for doing such a thing to Odumeje despite the fact that he supported during his political campaign.

He wrote,

“You’re very wicked to do this to a man of God, God will judge you. A man that supported your election campaign you shall feel the wrath of God. Only time will tell.”