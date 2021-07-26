‘You are the worst human being’: man confronts Fox News host Tucker Carlson – The Guardian

In a confrontation that swiftly went viral, a Montana man told Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “You are the worst human being known to mankind.”

The man, identified on Instagram as Dan Bailey, posted the video of the encounter in a sporting goods store on 23 July.

He wrote: “It’s not every day you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an asshole!”

Carlson’s response is difficult to hear in the 22-second video but he appears to be trying, politely, to stop the man talking. At one point he smiles at the camera. He also attempts to continue browsing goods.

Fox News’s most-watched host, a key influence on rightwing politics and invective, has recently come under fire for questioning vaccines against Covid-19 while refusing to say if he has had one, and for stoking racial division.

He has also been the subject of a widely read bioreports column (“Tucker Carlson Calls Journalists ‘Animals.’ He’s Also Their Best Source”) and a Washington Post profile (“How Tucker Carlson became the voice of white grievance”).

The profile detailed how Carlson ridiculed his first-grade teacher in a book – and reported her shock on finding out.

Comments on Bailey’s Instagram post were mostly appreciative, including clapping hand and beer emojis and sentiments including “American hero!!” and “Thank you!!”

His earlier posts included photos of a dog, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.

In a statement, Fox News said: “Ambushing Tucker Carlson while he is in a store with his family is totally inexcusable – no public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.”

On social media, many users pointed out that in April this year, Carlson said members of the public should report parents to police and child services if they see children “wearing masks as they play”.

The viral confrontation with Carlson occurred at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Co in Livingston, Montana, near Yellowstone National Park. The store said it was a coincidence the man who confronted Carlson also appeared to be named Dan Bailey. He was not affiliated with the store, it said.

“To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully,” the store said. “Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.”

It is not the first time criticism of Carlson has gone viral.

In 2004 the comedian Jon Stewart went on Crossfire, a CNN show Carlson co-hosted with Paul Begala, a Democratic political consultant. Stewart accused the pair of “hurting America” because their show posed as political debate but was really news-themed entertainment.

Stewart’s exchange with Carlson was particularly heated.

Carlson said: “I do think you’re more fun on your show. Just my opinion.”

Stewart responded: “You know what’s interesting, though? You’re as big a dick on your show as you are on any show.”