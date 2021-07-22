“You are talking nonsense” – Tonto Dikeh blasts lady who accused her of misleading women after her failed marriage to Olakunle Churchill

Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh has lambasted a lady who accused her of misleading women after her failed marriage to Olakunle Churchill.

The lady, identified as Louchee on Instagram, criticized Tonto for publicly admitting that she needs a man in her life after painting a bad picture of men.

According to Louchee, Tonto owes everyone an apology for pushing the narrative that being a single mom is amazing with her “King Tonto” act.

This comes after Tonto Dikeh unveiled her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, and has been using every opportunity to praise him for being an amazing “husband” and father to her son, King Andre.

Louchee wrote,

“Tonto dear, you can see for yourself that you don’t need to mislead other young women with the issues around your former marriage…Now you are openly admitting that a man is your head and your son needs a father figure in his life.

So what happened to the ideology you have been selling to other women? If you know how many women that you pushed into sadness Tonto, you should’ve first of all started with an apology.

You have just revealed that being alone is not healthy at all. I’m yet to understand why a lot of women condemn men and relationships once a particular one did not favor them.

That’s why I agreed with Toke a wise woman. Now, this is a food of thought for other women, When a bitter woman comes on social media to get mad over her failed relationship or marriage, just ignore her, don’t let it put fears in you and continue to wish yourself the best.”

Tonto didn’t take the accusation lightly as she fired back at the lady for “talking nonsense”.

She wrote: “Aunty you are talking in the nonsense. Teaching women how to speak for themselves and preaching domestic violence is wrong…. how do you relate that and what you are speaking biko nu. Apologies my ass, how you interpret what I say is your goddam business ma’am.”

See the exchange below,