You Are Not My Doctor – Tinubu Slams Peter Obi Over ‘Sick Man’ Comment

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has replied his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi over a statement calling his health status into question.

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that Obi, while meeting with some of his supporters in Belgium accused Nigerian’s of supporting Tinubu despite being aware that he is a sick man.

He said, “Somebody said to me that this candidate fought Abacha regime to stand still. That he even lost everything. I said, but he has two planes now. Where is his company?”

“Once he comes here and gives you money, you will say Jagaban is the best candidate even when the man is not well. That’s the problem of the country.”

Speaking on Obi’s comment via a statement issued on Tuesday, the Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, stated that it was mere beer parlour gossip.

He stated that the former governor of Anambra state was not Asiwaju’s doctor hence he could not give a verified statement on his health.

He went on to say that his principal is not sick adding that he meets people for 20 hours a day, strategising about finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

He said, “Since he is not Asiwaju’s doctor and is not privy to his medical record, Obi has again disgracefully elevated what has for long been a beer parlour gossip and social media lie being propagated by his IPOB supporters.

“Obi in his characteristic manner is amplifying falsehood which should not have a place in decent political campaign.

“We believe that political leaders should be guided in their utterances and be sticklers for the truth, but Obi has thrown all caution to the wind, pronouncing on issues he has no moral and professional competence to make a judgement call on.”

Speaking further, he told Peter Obi and his followers that those supporting Tinubu are not doing it for financial gains but because they believe in his demonstrable ability to provide progressive leadership for our country.

He warned Obi and his followers to desist from spreading fake news.

On this score alone, Tinubu is unmatched in the field by even the perennial presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He is certainly not in the same league with the rabble rousing Peter Obi by all leadership parameters,” he added

