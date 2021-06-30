You are hopeless, have no conscience – Wike attacks govs defecting to APC

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has lashed out at governors defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike said state governors dumping PDP are shameless, hopeless, with no conscience.

The Governor spoke at the flag-off of Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery Road and bridge, with spur to the East-West Road at Woji town.

His comment was made public in a statement signed by his spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri titled: “Governors, others who defect from PDP to APC lack conscience-Wike.”

Wike declared governors who dumped the PDP cannot win elections on their own.

According to Wike, PDP helped them to win their elections through what he termed “technicalities.”

Wike said: “People who could not win an ordinary election. The party used technicality and went to court and got victory. Now, they say they are leaving the party. Hopeless, shameless human beings. People who have no conscience.”

The governor also alleged that the APC-led administration was coercing PDP governors to join the ruling party.

He, however, vowed never to allow APC rule Rivers State.

Wike added, “Bring everything you have against me; I will not join you. Rivers State will not join you. Even if it is the only Rivers State in this country, we will continue to be in the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Lately, the PDP has lost three governors to the APC.

Over the weekend, the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle dumped PDP for APC.

Also, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and Cross River State counterpart, Prof. Ben Ayade had defected to the APC.