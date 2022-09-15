You Are F00ls – Nana Tornado Blasts Nana Mcbrown And Fadda Dickson For Hosting Afia Schwarzenegger On United Showbiz

Actor and socialite, Nana Tornado has lashed out at television presenter and actress, Nana Aba Anamoah and Fadda Dickson for inviting comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, as a guest on their show.On the panel for yesterday’s broadcast were host Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwame A-plus, Arnold, and Afia Schwarzenegger.

The host of the evening, Nana Ama Mcbrown the panelists were deeply divided over the conflict between Chairman Wontumi and Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to Afia’s allegations made during the altercation with Delay, she made some harsh comments about some of the events that took place on one of their dates while discussing her previous relationship with chairman Wontumi.

When Afia Schwarzenegger was asked about her argument with Chairman Wontumi on the program, her resentment erupted, and she “spilled out” several obscenities that the public found hilarious.

Nana Tornado, who disapproved of how Afia Schwarzenegger handled the matter, has publicly criticized the show’s producer, presenter, and other panelists for having Afia on the show.

Nana Tornado was, however, quick to exempt arts writer and pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Ola Michael from the category of foolish people on the United Showbiz show.

