yoruba-nation:-sunday-igboho-writes-buhari-govt,-demands-n500m-for-damage-done-to-cars,-others

Chief Yomi Alliyu, the lawyer to Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, has written to the Federal Government of Nigeria, demanding N500m following the invasion of his client’s home by personnel of the Department of State Services, DSS, who raided his home.

bioreports reported that the DSS operatives stormed the Ibadan residence of Igboho, killing at least two of his aides and abducting his wife and many others.

Some of Igboho’s aides who spoke to journalists after the incident said the men of the secret police killed 5 persons and made away with his N3 million, jewellery, iPhones and other valuables.

But in a letter titled, “Illegal gang grossly unconstitutional invasion of Sunday Igboho’s residence,’’ signed by the lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN) on Saturday, the activist demanded N500m as reparation for damage done by the DSS’ officers.

The money, according to the lawyer, would be used to replace his client’s exotic cars which included Mercedes Benz G-Class and 2019 Lexus car.

He added, “We hereby demand that the Federal Government orders an investigation into the actions of the various security operatives led by DSS that raided Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s house with a view to sanctioning them and release all the innocent people arrested and compensate the families of those murdered. Our client should also be paid N500m as reparation for damage to his exotic cars that include Mercedes Benz G-Class and 2019 Lexus Car. We also demand a public apology.

“No demand to enter was made but rather they shot their way into the house, allegedly killing seven people, though DSS spokesman admitted killing two people which involved an old Imam that used to lead Muslim occupants in prayers and observing Tahjud at the time of the barbaric raid. A lady among the invaders was allegedly shouting, “If you get him, gun him down.”

The attack on Igboho’s residence did not stop the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on Saturday as hundreds of supporters of activists stormed the state despite the presence of heavily armed security personnel.