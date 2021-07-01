Home News Africa Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho Suspends Lagos Rally
News Africa

Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho Suspends Lagos Rally

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
yoruba-nation:-sunday-igboho-suspends-lagos-rally

The Yoruba Nation rally, scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday, has been suspended.

This was disclosed today by the popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Recall that Yoruba Nation agitators had held rallies in different parts of South-West with that of Lagos scheduled for Saturday, 3rd of June.

Igboho revealed the cancellation during an interview with BBC News Pidgin. He stated that the rally in Lagos has been suspended.

This is coming few hours after his house in Ibadan, Oyo State was on Thursday attacked by gunmen who reportedly killed two persons and abducted his wife.

His words come after a statement by the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, declared that the Yoruba Nation rally slated for Lagos will hold on Saturday as scheduled.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Wike predicts mass defection in APC, PDP, attacks...

President Buhari is a backward thinker – Kingsley...

Apprehension as combined security team bombs IPOB settlement...

Armed Robbers Kill Police Officer In Attempted Bank...

BREAKING: Reps reject lifting of Twitter ban –...

Troops neutralise 73 terrorists in two weeks –...

Hisbah threatens to apprehend, prosecute users of mannequins...

Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list of successful candidates...

ISWAP terrorist arrested in Ogun – bioreports Nigeria

281 UNILAG graduates bag first class, says VC...

Leave a Reply