yoruba-nation:-sunday-igboho-suspends-lagos-rally

The Yoruba Nation rally, scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday, has been suspended.

This was disclosed today by the popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Recall that Yoruba Nation agitators had held rallies in different parts of South-West with that of Lagos scheduled for Saturday, 3rd of June.

Igboho revealed the cancellation during an interview with BBC News Pidgin. He stated that the rally in Lagos has been suspended.

This is coming few hours after his house in Ibadan, Oyo State was on Thursday attacked by gunmen who reportedly killed two persons and abducted his wife.

His words come after a statement by the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, declared that the Yoruba Nation rally slated for Lagos will hold on Saturday as scheduled.