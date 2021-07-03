yoruba-nation:-sowore-reacts-as-stray-bullet-kills-14-year-old-girl

Nigerian human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the killing of a 14-year-old by a stray bullet at Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos.

The rally held in the Ojota area of Lagos state on Saturday with protesters defying security operatives’ presence and orders.

The teenage girl, who is a yoghurt hawker, was said to have been shot dead by stray bullets from security operatives as they tried to disperse Yoruba agitators.

Reacting, Sowore said the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, must be held liable for the death of the girl.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Lagos state Commissioner of @PoliceNG Hakeem Odumosu must be held personally liable for the death of this innocent child!”

Sowore, while throwing his weight behind the protest, urged those protesting at the Yoruba Nation rally not to give up but stand their ground.

“Oduduwa Rally is in progress! No one should be afraid of Muhammadu Buhari and his security agents! Stand your ground, Enough is enough!

“We must break the back of Buhari’s tyranny,” Sowore tweeted.