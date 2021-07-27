Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe and Olamide Francis Published 27 July 2021

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned an Ogboni leader (traditionalist), Tajudeen Bakare, for the murder of Jumoke Oyeleke, the salesgirl who was allegedly killed by a stray bullet during a rally in the state.

The traditionalist was among 49 protesters arraigned by the police before the Yaba Magistrates’ Court on charges of unlawful assembly, belonging to an unlawful society and conducts likely to cause a breach of public peace.

While others were admitted to bail, Bakare was remanded as he had additional charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges read in part, “That you, Tajudeen Bakare, and others now at large, on July 3, 2021, around 10am, at the Ojota area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Jumoke Oyeleke, with a Beretta pistol in your possession during your unlawful assembly, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, in a statement on Monday, said the court remanded Bakare based on the murder charge and referred his case to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

A lawyer with the Femi Falana Chambers, Taiwo Olawale, who is representing Jumoke’s family, expressed shock at the development.

He said, “We don’t have any information as to the arraignment. If he has been arraigned in court, we don’t know what evidence they have against him. The police should have evidence of the charges before the court.

“As for us, we are after justice for Jumoke. There is a coroner inquest, a body inaugurated by the Lagos State High Court and empowered by law to investigate if somebody died in an unnatural way. The first sitting will be held on August 2.

“The Chief Magistrate, M.K.O. Fadeyi, will sit on that coroner; we don’t want to pre-empt whatever will come out of that investigation. But for now, the death of Jumoke Oyeleke is still under investigation and the appropriate authority is going to do justice to that.

“We don’t know what the police are up to, we are in contact with the Second-in Command of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, and they have invited Jumoke’s mother and some eyewitnesses. The 2IC is still on the investigation and he has not come up with any report for them to have arraigned anyone, so we don’t know which section of the police arraigned whoever they arraigned.”

Agitators for the Yoruba Nation gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park at Ojota amid the presence of armed policemen and soldiers on July 3, 2021.

Jumoke, who displayed soft drinks at her boss’ shop in a compound close to the rally ground, was killed when security men chased agitators into the premises.

Her family and witnesses said she was hit by a bullet when the police opened fire on the protesters.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued immediately after the incident, distanced the police from the killing, adding that Jumoke was an abandoned corpse with a stab wound.

However, a post-mortem examination conducted on the 25-year-old at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, revealed that she died from a “missile injury to the chest, haemopericardium, and disruption of the heart and lungs.”

The police had yet to recant the earlier statement that Jumoke was stabbed before charging Bakare with murder. ,,

