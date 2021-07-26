Home News Africa Yoruba Nation Rally: Lagos Police Charge Agitator For Murder Of 14-year-old Street Trader Hit By Stray Bullet – bioreports.com
Yoruba Nation Rally: Lagos Police Charge Agitator For Murder Of 14-year-old Street Trader Hit By Stray Bullet

One of the 48 Yoruba Nation protesters arrested by the police on July 3, Tajudeen Bakare, has been charged for the murder of a street trader, Jumoke Oyeleke.

Fourteen-year-old Oyeleke reportedly died from a stray bullet during the Yoruba self-determination protest held in Ojota, Lagos on the said date.

The 48 protesters who were arrested on the same day were charged before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

This is according to a statement signed by the Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has charged the 48 Yoruba Nation Protesters arrested on Saturday 3rd July 2021 in Ojota, Lagos before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba.

“They were charged for Unlawful Assembly, unlawful society and conducts likely to cause breach of public peace.

“However, one of the arrested protesters, Tajudeen Bakare (the popular Ogboni Chief) was charged by the police for the murder of a sachet water hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during the protest.

“The bail granted to all the protesters was upheld by the Court but that of Bakare was revoked. The Court refers Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further advice.”

