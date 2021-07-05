Yoruba nation rally: Lagos orders investigation into the death of teenager ‘killed’ by police – TheCable

Lagos state government has ordered an investigation into the alleged killing of a 14-year-old girl by the police during the Yoruba nation rally on Saturday.

Moyosore Onigbanjo, the attorney general of the state, in a statement on Sunday, said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, has requested a coroner’s inquest, under sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos state 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“Our attention has been drawn to the death of a 14-year-old girl in Ojota during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally on Saturday, 3rd of July, 2021, ” the statement said.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, has ordered a thorough investigation of the death. A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested in line with sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“The State assures the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known. The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course, and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.

“By Section 14(1) (d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State: “A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.”

“Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death.”

On Saturday, amid the fervour of protesters and the police shooting in the air to disperse them, the girl, later identified as Jumoke, was allegedly struck by a stray bullet and was found dead a couple of minutes later.

Residents alleged that the lady, who sold yoghurt drinks, was killed by an errant bullet from the police gunshots.

However, the Lagos police command denied the culpability of its officers in the death of the girl.

According to Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesman of the state police command, the report was a “calculated attempt to create confusion and fear” in the minds of Lagosians and other Nigerians.

He said the command did not fire any live bullets during the protest.