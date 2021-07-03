2 July 2021 New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Police Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu dey address officers for di command

Di Yoruba nation rally go hold on Saturday for Lagos, south-west Nigeria, one group wey be Ilana Omo Oodua don tok.

Di announcement dey come despite warning by police say dem no go allow any type of protest for Lagos by any group or individual.

Di rally na part of calls by some secessionist groups for Nigeria to pass dia message across.

Also, ahead of di Lagos rally, Nigeria secret police arrest 13 suspects for di house of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo wey pipo know as Sunday Igboho.

Di raid by Department of state services (DSS) on di house of Igboho for Ibadan, di Oyo state capital happen on Thursday – dem also declare di activist wanted.

But di main body of Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, for letter wey dem send to Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and di Lagos police Commissioner say di protest go happen on Saturday.

Di group say make di govnor and di Police Oga make sure say jaguda boys no hijack di protest.

“We don dey peaceful, orderly and lawful for everywhere wey we don go. Therefore, we call on di Lagos State Police Command to ensure say jaguda pipo no hijack di protest. Na di duty of di police to safeguard our pipo,” General Secretary and Legal Adviser of di group, Arc. George Akinola write for di letter.

Lagos police warn against Yoruba nation protest

Police don warn organizers of di Oodua Republic Mega Rally wey dem plan for Saturday 3rd July, 2021 to stop.

Lagos Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu say di Command no go fold dia hand to allow pipo wey dey vex cause katakata for Lagos.

“Intelligence report available to di Police indicate say some disgruntled elements done perfect plans to infiltrate di rank of di protesters and cause more mayhem and seize di opportunity to attack and loot properties of law abiding citizen of di state,” na so di CP Odumosu tok for statement.

Di command oga add say “make nobody gather for Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos [purported venues of di protest] considering di available intelligence reports on di planned rally and to forestall any breakdown of law and order”.

Sunday Igboho bin suspend rally?

Wia dis foto come from, Sunday Igboho Wetin we call dis foto, Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile Sunday Igboho bin earlier announce di suspension of di Lagos mega rally.

Na afta im house come under attack on Thursday morning for Ibadan, Oyo State for southwest Nigeria.

Igboho tell BBC Pidgin say, two pipo die and several odas still dey miss.