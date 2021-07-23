It was a teary moment as a small group gathered at a church in Ojota on Friday, for a candlelight service for Jumoke Oyeleke, the 25-year-old salesgirl that was killed by stray bullet on July 3.

The Yoruba Nation had held a rally in Lagos on July 3, during which a stray bullet reportedly fired by the Police at the event hit Jumoke, who was working as an attendant at a nearby shop.

The small group holding the candle light comprised the family members of the deceased, who organised the procession in her honour and to demand for justice.

Bioreports News Online was live at the event, which was sponsored by a charity organisation, Remnant Count.

The deceased is survived by her distraught mother and three siblings.

Eulogies and tributes poured from attendees who spoke of Jumoke’s calm and gentle manner.

One of the speakers at the event was a human rights activist, identified as Dabira, who had stayed close to the family since the incident.

She said, “Jumoke was not a protester, Jumoke was not an activist. She was just a girl that was struggling to ensure that food was put on the table of her three siblings and her sick mom.”

A former neighbour of the deceased described Jumoke as a passionate person.

Amid tears, her younger sister, Olaitan, explained how Jumoke used to help the family financially, cook for them and see to their needs.

Jumoke’s immediate younger sister also narrated how her elder sister promised to organise a birthday party for her before her untimely demise.

Amid tears and mourning, the family and friends, holding lighted candles, rendered sorrowful songs in her remembrance.