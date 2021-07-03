Yoruba Nation protesters plan to forcefully reopen Seme border – Lagos CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has said the police in the state are aware of plans by Yoruba nation agitators to forcefully reopen Seme border.

Seme, an international border with Benin Republic, is in the Badagry area of Lagos.

The once ever-busy Seme has remained without activities since 2019 when the Federal Government ordered the closure of land borders.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday, Odumosu said one of the missions of the Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold in Lagos today was to “forcefully reopen Seme border like they did in Idiroko recently.”

According to Odumosu, the government would not allow another protest that would bring fresh destruction to Lagos State.

bioreports recalls that during a meeting in March, Sunday Igboho, a leader of the Yoruba secessionists, threatened to reopen the borders so that rice and other food items could come in without hindrances from security agencies.

On May 29, some Yoruba Nation agitators stormed Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State to forcefully reopen the international border.

The agitators, making a live video, snatched a gun from an immigration officer as one of them repeatedly shot the gun to the admiration of others.

bioreports reports that after Thursday’s invasion of Sunday Igboho’s house by the DSS, the security agency said the seven AK-47 rifles reportedly recovered from his house could be among those seized from immigration and customs officers at Idiroko border.