Yoruba Nation protester charged with ‘murder’ of Jumoke – Guardian

The Lagos State Police Command has charged one of the arrested Yoruba Nation protesters with the murder of a sales attendant, Jumoke Oyeleke.







The agitators had, on July 3, 2021, gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota amid the presence of armed policemen and soldiers.







This was after the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had addressed newsmen at the venue, where he announced that no rally was allowed in the state.







However, the agitators flouted the order, and displayed their banners and chanted slogans to express their determination towards the Yoruba Nation campaign.







Displeased security operatives at the venue fired teargas canisters and used water cannons to disperse the crowd.







This didn’t deter the agitators, who returned to their converging point and continued the protest.







When the situation became a bit calm, Jumoke, who was said to be displaying drinks at a shop close by, was seen lying in a pool of blood.







She was reported to have been hit by a stray bullet fired by security operatives were disperse the crowd at the rally, but the police claimed it did not shoot any life bullet.







The police later arrested 48 protesters during the incident and were charged before a magistrates’ court sitting in Yaba.







But in a statement yesterday, the spokesman for Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, said the police had charged one of the protesters with the murder of the salesgirl.







The statement said popular Ogboni chief, Tajudeen Bakare, was the one charged with the murder of the 25-year-old lady.







“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has charged the 48 Yoruba Nation protesters arrested on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Ojota, Lagos before a magistrates’ court sitting in Yaba.







“They were charged for unlawful assembly, unlawful society and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.







“However, one of the arrested protesters, Tajudeen Bakare (the popular Ogboni chief) was charged by the police for the murder of a sachet water hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during the protest.







“The bail granted to all the protesters was upheld by the court, but that of Bakare was revoked. The court refers Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further advice.”







Recall that an autopsy conducted on a young girl showed that “Haemopericardium disruption of the heart and lungs and missile injury to the chest” caused her death.







Dr. S.S. Soyemi of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, signed the autopsy.







Hemopericardium refers to blood in the pericardial sac of the heart. It is clinically similar to a pericardial effusion, and, depending on the volume and rapidity with which it develops, may cause cardiac tamponade.