yoruba-nation-presents-case-at-76th-un-general-assembly

Campaign for self-determination will be presented at the 76th United Nation General Assembly in September.

This is as a group, the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) is pushing a petition urging the Federal Government to conduct a referendum.

The Nation reports that, one of the leaders of Ilana Omo Odua, Prof. Wale Adeniran, in a zoom conversation organised by UK-based Heritage Multimedia TV on Tuesday evening monitored by The Nation, explained the UN General Assembly would be an opportunity to explain the Yoruba Nation agitation to world leaders.

Adeniran, a pioneer Commissioner of Education in the State of Osun, and former Director of Institute of African Studies at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife disclosed he would speak to Prof. Banji Akintoye with respect to participating in the session as parts of efforts to consolidate the ongoing struggle.

Findings reveal that the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) will open on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 at New York, USA.

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 21 September 2021 and session will end Thursday, 30 September 2021.

According to Adeniran, “You’ve hit it right in front of the head, that’s a golden opportunity for us to present our case forcefully, before the entire world.

“So that one week, impress it on all Yoruba people all over the world to descend on New York, and the UN general assembly.

“I am going to point out to Prof. Akintoye that we would have to be part of the event in US.”

While giving an update of the Yourba Nation petition submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC), he said: “The ball is in our court to begin to push our case and continue to shout it.

“We’ve submitted our letter and it has been acknoweled, it is now left for us to embark on aggressive propaganda for the ICC to look into case, you know they are humans too.

“That we have filed a petition, is not sufficient, we have to keep making noise about it.”

Akintoye, who spoke at the virtual session, charged all supporters not give up on the struggle.

While he commended the efforts of media in supporting the struggle, he expressed dismay over those spreading false rumors and false reportage about Sunday Igboho.