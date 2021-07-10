Yoruba Nation: Oluwo writes Buhari, says Igboho’ll drop agitation – The Nation Newspaper

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo and Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Begs President to forgive agitator, call off arrest order

Offers to make him available for talks

Says we warned him

The Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Friday offered to intervene in the face-off between the federal authorities and Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho is currently underground after he was declared wanted penultimate Friday by the Department of State Security (DSS), 24 hours after raiding his Ibadan residence and arresting some of his aides.

The Oluwo, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, pleaded for forgiveness for Igboho and asked that the order for his arrest be ‘slowed down’ to enable him (Oba) bring him to Abuja for possible peace talks.

He was confident that Igboho would drop his agitation for the creation of a Yoruba nation.

“He has pledged his readiness to listen to us,” the Oluwo said.

He added: “I promise your Excellency that Igboho will mind his steps henceforth. He has suffered a lot. He would step down agitations. I will bring him for a peace talk at an appropriate time.”

The letter reads: “I extend my cool, warmest royal greetings to the number one citizen, President Muhammed Buhari. I have the hope your day is as the same as mine. As a Muslim, you are not unaware of the peculiarity of Friday, being one of the days for forgiveness.

“Nigerians, most especially ardent readers and witnesses of history, will not forget in haste many suspicious circumstances that consumed many nationalists. One of the leading and still fresh was the Egba born aristocrat, Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola, who died on July 7th, 1998.

“Ken Saro Wiwa equally had his taste. Almost all regions of the Nigerian state have had their taste of such occurrence. The prologue and epilogue were historically preserved to be a lesson.

“But when a child is a slow learner, the parents will have to guide, guard and educate several times before a stable momentum. Silence of the parents at times may be translated to support but not necessarily.

“Not all children appreciate their parents at the point of moral discipline. Disciplinarians tell the truth to positively shape the children’s future. But when the child tells you your mouth is smelling, you stay back and observe.

“However, a responsible father will not throw his child away with the bathwater. I say this to let your Excellency understand the position of most Royal Fathers and stakeholders on agitation for the Yoruba nation. We warned him.

“However, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, earned his popularity as an activist whose joy is to liberate the cheated. He started as such and grew with it. His strategy is not known to me because I’m not in his camp. Whenever I’ve information about his move, I do call him to order.

“He visited my palace sometime in 2018. I give pieces of advice when sought. Instead of Igboho to distinctively differentiate between agitation towards government and inter groups activism, he failed. At a point, he abused stakeholders with spurious allegations. I was the first on the list for drumming support for one Nigeria.

“As a father, I’ve personally forgiven him. And I’m personally beseeching your Excellency as the number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to demonstrate your magnanimity by forgiving our promising son, Chief Adeyemo Sunday Igboho.”

The monarch also stated that Igboho is a learner in handling issues pertaining to government, but added that he is a gift to the Yoruba people.

“He is a novice in handling issues against the government. He is a gift to us in Yoruba. He has pledged his readiness to listen to us. I appeal to your Excellency to slow down security trail on Sunday Igboho.

“I have the assurance adhering to this piece will go a long way in strengthening the unity of Nigeria. I promise your Excellency that Igboho will mind his steps henceforth. He has suffered a lot. He would step down agitations. I will bring him for a peace talk at an appropriate time.

“Liberal struggles are won on intelligentsia merit. Arsenals without strategy is a defeated battle. These and many more, I supposed he has learnt and ready to mend his way. Nigeria is an indivisible entity that cannot be torn overnight for whatever reason. Let’s forgive to move on and up. The strength is not only in diversity but also in forgiveness.

“In conclusion, we have seen the handwriting. When the government speaks different languages, the wise ruminates and take caution. I commend your efforts geared towards combating crimes, checkmating banditry and curtailing criminalities and your vigorous fight against corruption. Most importantly, your commitment to infrastructural growth is unequalled. One Nigeria, great future.”

The DSS had said in a statement on the joint security raid of Igboho’s residence that two of his men were killed and 13 arrested during the early morning raid.

The agency said arms, ammunition, charms, among other items, were recovered from the house after almost one hour of gunfire exchange between security operatives and Igboho’s guards.

It said the raid followed an intelligence report on stockpiling of arms in the house.

It said when security operatives approached the house, they came under heavy gunfire from nine of Igboho’s men. The statement said six of the men were armed with AK-47 while the remaining three had pump action rifles.

However, Igboho, in a petition to the federal government last Saturday, protested damage to his residence, cars and other property by state agents.

He estimated his losses at N500 million and demanded same as reparation.

Igboho, in a letter through his counsel Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) also sought a public apology for what he called violation of his fundamental rights during the invasion of his house and the institution of a probe of the action of the security officials that conducted the raid.

He also implored all the governors of Southwest states that “know the yearnings of their people and Igboho’s large followership to wade in before it becomes hydra headed security problems in all their domains.”

Counsel alleged that those arrested in Igboho’s house were being tortured to incriminate him that guns and ammunition were recovered from his house.

He said: “Sunday Igboho knew that he would be arrested one day, hence retaining our services. He could not be that daft to keep incriminating articles in his house!

“Our client’s house is a 5-bedroom duplex with 5 chalets of 2 and 3 bedrooms. These were totally damaged with operatives allegedly arguing on whether to burn down the edifice as done to his former palatial house. The lady officer allegedly put her foot down against arson.”

Efforts made to reach Sunday Igboho’s media aide, Olayomi Koiki, last night were unsuccessful as calls made to his international line did not go through.

The moves also made to get his reaction through WhatsApp yielded no result.