yoruba-nation:-no-going-back-on-saturday,-lagos-rally-will-holdl

Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho has insisted that the proposed Yoruba Nation rally will hold in Lagos State, South-West, Nigeria, despite the Department of State Security (DSS) raid on his residence.

In a live broadcast, Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, explained that the rally will go as planned at Ojota, adding that Igboho will be back stronger.

Koiki said, “I can still confirm officially that the Lagos rally in as much as whatever news or rumours you’ve been listening to from different outlets, will go as planned.

“The 3rd of July Mega rally will go as planned. All arrangements for the rally has been planned and nothing has changed.

“I have spoken to the organisers, nothing has changed so far. 3rd of July from exactly 9:00am in the morning. The whole arrangement and planning is going on.”

“I’ve spoken with the general Secretary of Ilana Omo Odua, George Akinola and also in the early hours before noon, I spoke with Banji Akintoye and he is working tirelessly for the release of those taken away.

“The rally in Lagos is going to be a peaceful rally, it is going to be a mega rally, do not be disturbed about what happened. So many development took place at Igboho’s house.

“We might get a form of video from Igboho about the Lagos rally, which might be released, we’ll be deciding that in the next 24 hours.”

He said further that, Igboho directed him to inform them not to be weighed down about what happened and reaffirmed his support to the struggle of Yoruba Nation.