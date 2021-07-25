The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, has advised the Federal Government of Nigeria not to treat Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, like Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB because it could lead to a national crisis.

OPC disclosed this in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, at the weekend.

Igboho is expected to appear in court again on Monday (tomorrow) after he was arrested in the Republic of Benin after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Security, DSS.

Kanu, meanwhile, is presently in detention in the custody of the DSS while his trial continues.

The statement read in part, “flayed Federal Government’s approach in Igboho’s ordeals, maintaining that the use and application of force on self-determination agitators has only justified Federal Government’s lack of respect for human rights and intolerance to the views of others.”

“Unfolding events have shown that there are lapses in the way the FG handles cases of self-determination agitators like Sunday Igboho, and I will like to state it clearly that the FG must desist from clamping down on self-determination agitators because such move can only fuel national crisis.

He said, “The FG has been silent on the extradition order because it might trigger more crises. You cannot treat Igboho the Nnamdi Kanu way, it would not work, so I am appealing to the FG to learn from history and ensure that the fundamental human rights of the citizens are protected in such a way that we can begin to appreciate the fact that we truly follow the tenets of democracy.”