Yoruba Nation Lagos rally: We didn't fire live bullets – Police on girl's death
Yoruba Nation Lagos rally: We didn’t fire live bullets – Police on girl’s death

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to the death of a teenage girl during the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota.

Public Relations Officers, Muyiwa Adejobi called “the rumour” a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the people.

The spokesman declared that officers did not fire a single live bullet during the demonstration.

Adejobi said the corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland.

Yoruba Nation: Sowore reacts as stray bullet kills 14-year-old girl

The location, he explained, is on the other side of the venue and has dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh.

“After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspectedly sustained from a sharp object was seen on it,” he said.

Adejobi stressed that the claim that a police bullet killed the young citizen is false and mischievous.

The command warned against “the spread or peddling of fake and unconfirmed stories”.

