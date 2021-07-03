Yoruba Nation Lagos rally: We didn’t fire live bullets – Police on girl’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to the death of a teenage girl during the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota.
Public Relations Officers, Muyiwa Adejobi called “the rumour” a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the people.
The spokesman declared that officers did not fire a single live bullet during the demonstration.
Adejobi said the corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland.
The location, he explained, is on the other side of the venue and has dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh.
“After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspectedly sustained from a sharp object was seen on it,” he said.
Adejobi stressed that the claim that a police bullet killed the young citizen is false and mischievous.
The command warned against “the spread or peddling of fake and unconfirmed stories”.