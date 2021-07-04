yoruba-nation-lagos-rally:-sanwo-olu-orders-probe-of-girl’s-death

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a probe of the death of a girl hit by a bullet during the Yoruba Nation Mega rally at Ojota on Saturday.

Moyosore Onigbanjo, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice made the announcement Sunday night.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) conveyed the condolence of the state government to the family.

He said, “The Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a thorough investigation of the death. A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested.”

Onigbanjo said the investigation is in line with sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

Section 14(1) (d) states that death can be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause was violent, unnatural or suspicious.

Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death.

Onigbanjo stressed that the Lagos government prioritizes the security and wellbeing of citizens.

The statement assured that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known.

“The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable”, the commissioner added.