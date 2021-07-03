yoruba-nation-lagos-rally:-huriwa-reacts-to-girl’s-death,-demands-arrest,-jailing-of-cp

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has reacted to the death of a teenage girl simply identified as Jumoke, during the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota, Lagos, on Saturday.

The association, in a statement issued on Saturday by the group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf, demanded the arrest, prosecution and jailing of the Lagos State police Commissioner.

HURIWA also condemned the bellicose and anti Democratic tendencies of the Lagos State police commissioner who consistently issued threats of violence against the participants at the Lagos rally coordinated by agitators for the self determination of the Yoruba nationality of Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “The killing of this little girl whose only crime was that she came out .imately to pursue economic advantage so as to feed herself was gruesomely murdered by the blood thirsty operatives of the Lagos State police command.

“We hereby demand the arrest, prosecution and jailing of the Lagos State police Commissioner for this egregious assault to our national psyche and for breaching the constitution of Nigeria by attacking peaceful marchers in Lagos and for this tragic termination of the precious life of this 14-year-old girl in Lagos.”

The Rights group also urged the international community to take steps to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from transforming into a dictator contrary to the constitutional oath he swore before he assumed office.

Meanwhile, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi has reacted to the death of a teenage girl during the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota.

He described “the rumour” as a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the people.