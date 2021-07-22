Yoruba nation: Buhari made Sunday Igboho begin agitation – Afenifere leader, Adebanjo alleges

Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Yoruba socio-political organisation, has blamed the agitation of freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adebanjo claimed that Buhari’s failure to protect Nigerians was responsible for Igboho’s agitation.

He spoke while featuring on Arise News Programme, The Morning Show, on Thursday.

The elder statesman pointed out that no help was rendered when killer Fulani herders were raping, killing and kidnapping people in Igboho’s area.

According to Adebanjo: “It is because of the failure of Buhari to protect lives and property in his area.

“The Fulani people there are raping, kidnapping, and depriving the farmers of their farmland.

“They kidnapped the monarch in the area, the children and raped the women.

“He rose in retaliation because neither the federal nor the state government came to their aid to arrest or stop the culprit.

“That is the action that caused the reaction of Igboho.”Yoruba nation