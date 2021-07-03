Home News Africa Yoruba nation agitators defy heavy police presence, hold Lagos rally – bioreports
News Africa

Yoruba nation agitators defy heavy police presence, hold Lagos rally – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
yoruba-nation-agitators-defy-heavy-police-presence,-hold-lagos-rally-–-bioreports

Yoruba Nation rally

Afeez Hanafi and Segun Adewole

Published 3 July 2021

Despite heavy presence of armed policemen and soldiers around Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos, agitators of Yoruba nation have started coming out in their numbers.

They are chanting diffrent kinds of freedom songs, including, “No going back,” “We want Oodua Nation,” among others.

So far, the rally is going on peacefully without harassment from security agents.

The agitators surfaced around 11.20am while the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was addressing journalists

Some of the agitators who spoke to newsmen stated that it is time to have a separate nation for the Yoruba ethnic group because they don’t have anything in common with the other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Flyers shared by the agitators read, “Ilosiwaju Ominira Yoruba Nation.”

Details later…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ijaw youths commend NASS on passage of PIB,...

DSS shot Igboho’s right-hand man, Adogan, 48 times,...

Governor Nasir El-Rufai explain why e withdraw im...

Court fixes judgement for Sept 10 in Orji...

Sunday Igboho crippled, Nnamdi Kanu incarcerated, Gumi, Miyetti...

2023: Power must shift to South, says Shettima...

Osinbajo: FG Has Given States ‘Bridging Financing’ to...

Nigeria’s aviation university gets approval, begins in July...

DSS raid on Sunday Igboho’s house warning to...

Tompolo to FG: There’s tension in Niger Delta…...

Leave a Reply