yomi-fabiyi-reacts-as-tampan-summons-him-over-his-new-movie,-‘oko-iyabo’

Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi, has spoken about his invitation from the Theatre Art and Motion Picture Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN) over his new movie ‘Oko Iyabo’.

Writing on Instagram, Fabiyi confirmed he would honour the invitation, despite his hectic schedule.

He wrote: “Many thanks for your invitation @tampanglobal.

“I shall lose no time to look into my initial schedules before this letter came in and respond with the earliest possible time and means of attendance. Accept my warm regards.”

TAMPAN, in a statement, condemned Fabiyi’s new movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The body explained that the actor’s invitation became necessary, because of the controversy the movie has generated against their ethics and virtue.

According to the press statement, the movie producer and director Yomi Fabiyi will appear before the committee on July 11, 2021.

Baba Ijesha: Iyabo Ojo apologises to TAMPAN