yobe:-religious-leaders-urge-people-to-take-covid-19-vaccine-jab

Religious leaders in Yobe State have called on people to avail themselves for COVID-19 vaccination.

They made the call at a one-day sensitization workshop organized by the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, (IDFP), for religious and community leaders in the state, held on Thursday, in Damaturu.

They also unanimously agreed in principle that the vaccine is safe and harmless as the federal government has certified its genuineness.

The Chief Imam of Yobe Islamic Centre, Sheikh Hudu Yusuf, who is a participant at the workshop said the workshop is commendable as it would assist in enlightening the public on the importance of the vaccine.

“I am encouraging people to come and get vaccinated, because it is the right step to be taken.

“I am sure the government will not cheat its people. This is not a financial issue, for us to be suspicious of corruption from the side of the government”, he said.

Also commenting, Rev. Victor Daramola said, “The sensitization idea is a good one, because we really need to understand what can help our people to live a healthy life.

“If there is anything we desire, is that our members are healthy and be able to do their normal functions.

“So having been sensitised on the importance of the vaccine, we hope to also relate the same to our people and make them understand that the vaccine is not harmful as we initially thought,” he said.

It was against this backdrop that the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) deemed it necessary to sensitize religious and community leaders on the safety of COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

Dr. Zakar Peter, the IDFP Chairman of COVID-19 campaign said, though, the organisation was meant to promote peace, but observed that without good health there would be no peace, development, or freedom of worship.

He also said the forum also observed that COVID-19 vaccine has not been accepted by the larger number of the public based on the false information trending on social media.

“We thought it was going to be accepted, only for us to be disappointed. We found out that a lot of people are not accepting the vaccine so we decided to embark on this campaign to sensitize people.”, Dr. Peter said.

He added that the participants were community and religious leaders who were expected to step down knowledge gain to their respective subjects and followers.

