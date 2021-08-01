Home NEWS Yobe: Man in police net for allegedly molesting minor
NEWSNews Africa

Yobe: Man in police net for allegedly molesting minor

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
yobe:-man-in-police-net-for-allegedly-molesting-minor

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by personnel of the Yobe State Police Command for allegedly molesting a 3-year-old girl in Babangida, Tarmuwa Local Government.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP), Dungus Abdulkarim, the Command’s Public Relations Officer disclosed this on Sunday, adding that the suspect identified as Malam Saminu Rabiu, a native of Zamfara State was apprehended by detectives of Tarmuwa station.

He said that, “the perpetrator is in detention and the survivor has been rushed to a clinic for medical treatment and forensic evidence”.

According to the PPRO, the case is under investigation for subsequent prosecution.

If found guilty by the court of law, the suspect risks life imprisonment as stipulated by the amended penal code law 2018.

The law stipulates clearly that “whoever commits rape, where the victim is a minor, shall be punished with imprisonment for life and where the victim is an adult, shall be jailed for a term of 25 years.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

JUST IN: Two Abducted Kebbi Students Regain Freedom

Hushpuppi: IGP Recommends Suspension Of Abba Kyari

Family reveals cause of Actress Rachel Oniga’s death

BREAKING: Nigeria Police IG suspends Abba Kyari, panel...

Corps members charged to trust their instincts, apply...

Hushpuppi: Nothing must happen to Abba Kyari –...

EFCC released Saraki after interrogation -Spokesperson – bioreports

CONTENTIOUS APC CONGRESSES: One killed in Ekiti, protests...

Tinubu not hospitalised, returns home soon, says aide...

Despite N2.3tn health budgets, Buhari spends 201 days...

Leave a Reply