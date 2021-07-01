“Yesterday, I had a dream that Peruzzi was gone – Singer Peruzzi’s alleged s*xual assault victim, Daffy Blanco, reaches out to him, after a dream

Daffy Blanco, a lady who last year, accused Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, of rape, has reached out to the singer, saying that life is too short to hold grudges.
Daffy Blanco shared a video as she recalled the good times they had together and she said she had a bad dream that “Peruzzi was gone” so she felt it was important to reach out to him.
She pleaded with the singer to take care of himself and she hinted that she’s forgiven him.
IN HER WORDS ;
I wanna use this hour, this minute and this second to get this off my chest…I just realized how we take 24 hours for granted 🥺🤞🏽!!!
A few days ago I came across some pictures and videos of me and Peruzzi I watched them and laughed so much not to mention the conversations and our fights lol, Apart from everything that happen we were once cool, we spoke the same language and shared the same pain of losing our mothers.
Sometimes we joked and sometimes we spoke so deep that at times we even got emotional. Day before yesterday I had a bad dream that he was gone… In that very dream I was crying and so emotional I kept saying no no it’s not possible, Not My Huncho ….! When I woke up I thanked god that it was just a dream. Please take care of yourself please be safe …!!! Life to short for me to hold grudges in forgiveness we heal. Love wins ❤️❤️