yellowstone’s-most-famous-geyser-could-shut-down,-with-huge-ramifications

Yellowstone is home to 10,000 hydrothermal features which could be affected, including the Grand Prismatic Spring, pictured. Photograph: Peter Adams Photography/Alamy

•••

“The best part of science is you find something no one else has ever seen, something new, and that’s what happened at Goose Lake. We’re still trying to figure out what it means,” says Cathy Whitlock, a paleo-climatologist at Montana State University, and Schiller’s research partner and co-author.

What we do know, she says, is that the period of mega droughts that caused Old Faithful to dry up was potentially less extreme than now. “We are now moving into a climate that seems even warmer and drier than those periods. That’s crazy,” she says, adding: “It’s possible that this whole geyser basin and the plumbing is going to change.”

Whitlock specializes in long-term environmental and climate change, and has spent four decades sifting through these sediment-rich lakes, publishing more than 200 scientific papers on the topic. She is the co-author of the first ever climate assessment of Yellowstone, which showed that since 1950, the area’s average temperature has increased by 2.3F (1.3C).

Such a small shift may seem benign – until you realize that the last Ice Age was only about 5-7F (2.8-3.9C) colder than the pre-industrial period.

In recent decades, the average temperature in the park has been as high as or higher than in any period in the last 20,000 years, and could be the warmest of the last 800,000 years, according to the recent Yellowstone climate assessment.

One clue as to what will happen next can be found by looking at plant fossils.

A portion of a White Bark Pine forest. The different colors show various levels of damage done to the trees by a combination of Mountain Pine beetles and climate change. Photograph: Gado Images/Alamy

Schiller and Whitlock’s work showed that about 4,000 years ago, a cool, wet period abruptly ended, and the temperatures looked a lot like today. Modern Yellowstone is known for thick pine forests, expansive geyser basins with grassy vistas that break the tree cover. When the team analyzed the pollen buried in Goose Lake, they found that once the temperature heated up, the pine stopped growing and there was a sudden explosion of sagebrush and other grasses that do well in hotter climates. This points to drought at the time, Whitlock says.

So far, no one is 100% sure whether the changes were caused by climate alone. But as trees die off due to the hotter climate, forests may shrink in the coming decades, which will have a cascading effect: less forest and fewer tree roots mean more grass and more erosion. Drier grass means fewer nutrients for large mammals. Less water also hurts everything from migratory and aquatic species to grazers like bison, who face decreased nutrients from dry plants.

Big flora like whitebark pine, a key species already vulnerable from years of destructive beetle outbreaks associated with rising temperatures, now face a 79% mortality rate, further increasing soil erosion and disappearing habitat. Each dry domino is an accelerant which further reduces snow and water flow and turns already dry vegetation into spark-hungry tinder.

Extreme weather is now the norm and blazes like Yellowstone’s huge 1988 fires – which burned 800,000 acres – are a seasonal worry.

•••

“We’re facing a critical moment,” Schiller says, referencing the current situation at Yellowstone. But the new climate report could jumpstart locals to begin discussing the changes around them. Whitlock points out that ranchers, miners and tourism are all set to be affected should the pristine settings and the water these mountains produce dry up – which could ultimately mean financial losses.

The Grand Canyon Lower Falls could dry up. Photograph: Alamy

The Yellowstone, Snake and Green Rivers feed major tributaries for the Missouri, Columbia and Colorado Rivers – vital for agriculture, recreation, energy production even the water we receive in our kitchen sinks. Regional farming – potatoes, hay, alfalfa – and cattle ranching depend on late season irrigation, threatened by reduced snowfall. And a big question mark hangs over the rapidly growing tourism and hospitality industries that rely on Yellowstone’s world-class rivers and ski areas for angling and black diamond runs.

Whitlock says the most important part of her career is giving people evidence of the changes she sees happening – even if they aren’t always keen to hear it. And while her work helps to reconstruct the past, she hopes it can also help to change the path we are on, before projections become reality.

“The trajectory we take depends on what we do about greenhouse gas now. By 2040, 2050, we can flatten the curve.” Her voice lowers and she collects herself. “What we do in the next decade is critical. We have new technologies, we can solve this. We just need the will to do it.”