Treasury secretary’s plan could help reduce global energy costs, but faces potential pitfalls
TOKYO—Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has embarked on an international lobbying blitz for a proposal she says will stave off a global recession, working to address technical and diplomatic challenges to her plan to cap the price of Russian oil.
The goal of the proposed price cap, which Ms. Yellen has been championing for months, is twofold: bring energy prices down by keeping Russian oil flowing to the global market and limit the revenue Russia derives from the sales.
Resume Subscription
We are delighted that you’d like to resume your subscription.
You will be charged
$ + tax
(if applicable) for The Wall Street Journal.
You may change your billing preferences at any time in the Customer Center or call
Customer Service.
You will be notified in advance of any changes in rate or terms.
You may cancel your subscription at anytime by calling
Customer Service.
Please click confirm to resume now.