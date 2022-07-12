High oil prices have been beneficial for OPEC+, an alliance of oil-producing countries that controls more than half of the world’s output. WSJ’s Shelby Holliday explains what OPEC+ countries are doing with the windfall and why they aren’t likely to distance themselves from Russia. Illustration: Adele Morgan

TOKYO—Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has embarked on an international lobbying blitz for a proposal she says will stave off a global recession, working to address technical and diplomatic challenges to her plan to cap the price of Russian oil.

The goal of the proposed price cap, which Ms. Yellen has been championing for months, is twofold: bring energy prices down by keeping Russian oil flowing to the global market and limit the revenue Russia derives from the sales.