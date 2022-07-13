Home Uncategorized Yellen Pitches Russian-Oil Price Cap to Chinese Counterpart
Yellen Pitches Russian-Oil Price Cap to Chinese Counterpart

by News
TOKYO—Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the possibility of placing a cap on the price of Russian oil during a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in one of the first signs of American efforts to pitch China on a plan to limit Russia’s revenue from oil sales.

Ms. Yellen said she and her Chinese counterpart would continue working on the idea, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in Tokyo, the beginning stop in her first trip to Asia as Treasury secretary. Ms. Yellen and Mr. Liu spoke last week, but their discussions on the price cap plan weren’t previously known.

