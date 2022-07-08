Home WORLD NEWS Year on, bullet train project chief sacked
NEW DELHI: The railway ministry on Thursday sacked head of

bullet train

project,

Satish Agnihotri

, with immediate effect, barely a year after he was appointed as the managing director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (

NHSRCL

).

Sources said the action followed allegations against the railway officer for misuse of position and diverting funds in an old case, not related to the bullet train project.

“The competent authority has approved the termination of Satish Agnihotri. He has been directed to be relieved with immediate effect,” said the railway ministry order.

It said Rajendra Prasad, currently director (projects) at the NHSRCL, will hold the additional charge as the MD for three months or until further orders. This decision is being seen as a fallout of a June 2 order of a

Lokpal

court which directed CBI to probe charges against Agnihotri for favouring a private company when he was chief of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (

RVNL

), a railway

PSU

.

