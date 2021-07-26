‘yeah,-whatever,’-says-aussie-swimmer-after-beating-us-star-ledecky

Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer competes in the women’s road race on Sunday, July 25. (Greg Baker/bioreports/Getty Images)

Anna Kiesenhofer secured Austria’s first cycling gold medal since 1896 with a shock win.

The 30-year-old broke away from the leading group more than 40 kms from the end, and spent much of the rest of the 147-kilometer course so far ahead of the chasing pack that she was out of sight of the other cyclists.

As an athlete you want to win … But also, I know well, realistically, I’m not supposed to win here. So, it was just yeah, incredible, I couldn’t believe it even crossing the line I couldn’t believe it,” she told CNN.

The Austrian, who doesn’t currently have a professional contract, only took up the sport in 2014, turning professional three years later.

Kiesenhofer isn’t just an accomplished cyclist — she has a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Cambridge, England, and a Ph.D in applied mathematics from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain.

She credits her win to her ability to be unpredictable, she said.

In part, it’s because I dare to be different. I have a different approach, and this means that I’m also unpredictable. And that’s exactly, yeah, what happened yesterday. People didn’t think I might win,” she added.

Kiesenhofer gave the performance of a lifetime to eclipse a field of big names and win the race, finishing in just under four hours.

She explained her strategy ahead of the race.

“When I’m riding hard, there’s not enough blood and oxygen in my brain to do math,” she said. “In the lead up to a race, just an analytical mindset that makes me approach the race differently.

“So I really make a plan, I think about what power am I going to put out and at [what] point of the race, how I have to plan my nutrition and so on.”

Kiesenhofer said she was thinking of her students and her family, who would be watching.