Yara Shahidi Is Adding Dior To Her Résumé

Dior just added a new celeb to its global ambassadors list: Yara Shahidi. The Black-ish actress and Harvard student made the announcement last week, posting a dreamy video to Instagram in which she’s draped in Dior couture in a setting filled with nature. She captioned the video “Can you spot the NEWEST @dior GLOBAL ambassador for BOTH beauty AND fashion 👀 #letsgetit.”

Under the leadership of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior has consistently delivered a message of women’s empowerment, so it makes sense that the brand would tap Shahidi, who has spoken out about everything from feminism to STEM awareness.

Shahidi is no stranger to Dior, either. Yesterday, during Dior’s couture show, she posted an Instagram video of herself smiling in a bold red Dior lip accompanied by a matching blazer. Her makeup artist, Emily Cheng, often tags Dior makeup on her subtle-yet-glowy makeup looks. And earlier this year, she posed in a logo-covered silk Dior set — a bit of foreshadowing, if you will.