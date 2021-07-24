SNY

Yankees vs Red Sox: Aaron Boone on blowing two late leads in crushing loss in 10th | Yankees Post Game

In this Yankees vs Red Sox post-game interview, manager Aaron Boone talks about the blown leads in an extra inning loss to Boston. The Yankees had 3-1 lead going to the bottom of the 9th but Chad Green failed to close the door as Boston tied it at three. Then in the 10th, the Yanks again went ahead 4-3, but the Sox answered with a pair to deal New York a crushing 5-4 loss. Aaron Boone: ‘We’ve had some tough losses like tonight, and time and time again, the guys have bounced back. that’s what we expect to do tomorrow’.