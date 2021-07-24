-
Associated Press
Devers homers twice, bullpen strong as Red Sox top Yanks 6-2
For the second straight night, the Yankees tried to protect a one-run lead against the Red Sox. For the second straight night, Boston found a way to rally past its longtime rival. Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help the Red Sox best Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second time this season at Fenway Park in a 6-2 win Friday night.
-
MLB.com
CG: TEX@HOU – 7/23/21
Condensed Game: Astros put up five runs in the 3rd inning, capped by a Kyle Tucker three-run home run, as they went on to defeat the Rangers
-
Reuters
MLB roundup: Red Sox stun Yankees in 10th inning
Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Enrique Hernandez tied the game at 3 on a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning. Alex Verdugo added three hits.
-
Associated Press
Harper steals home, Wheeler looks strong in Phils’ 5-1 win
Zack Wheeler returned to his All-Star form for seven innings, Bryce Harper stole three bases, including home, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 Friday night. J.T. Realmuto hit his 10th homer and Jean Segura had a tiebreaking, two-run double in helping Philadelphia snap a three game losing streak. The Phillies moved ahead of Atlanta into second place in the NL East, four games behind the division-leading New York Mets.
-
Associated Press
Thousands protest lockdown in Sydney, several arrested
Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in cases, and police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants. There was a heavy police presence in Sydney, including mounted police and riot officers in response to what authorities said was unauthorized protest activity. New South Wales Police said it recognized and supported the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly, but the protest was a breach of public health orders.
-
SNY
Yankees vs Red Sox: Aaron Boone on blowing two late leads in crushing loss in 10th | Yankees Post Game
In this Yankees vs Red Sox post-game interview, manager Aaron Boone talks about the blown leads in an extra inning loss to Boston. The Yankees had 3-1 lead going to the bottom of the 9th but Chad Green failed to close the door as Boston tied it at three. Then in the 10th, the Yanks again went ahead 4-3, but the Sox answered with a pair to deal New York a crushing 5-4 loss. Aaron Boone: ‘We’ve had some tough losses like tonight, and time and time again, the guys have bounced back. that’s what we expect to do tomorrow’.
-
The Telegraph
Bernhard Langer stuns fans at Senior Open by driving the ball 350 yards – at 63 years old
Bernhard Langer stunned observers at the Senior Open yesterday by hitting a drive of 350 yards – as a 63-year-old. The German then urged the governing bodies to fix the game’s distance issue. The R&A and US Golf Association are mulling over whether to rein back the big-hitters with regulations placed on the ball, and Langer clearly feels they should act. “So far, they haven’t yet done anything really of any great impact to bring the ball back,” Langer said. “They’ve obviously put restrictions on