yankees-takeaways-from-sunday’s-3-1-win-over-marlins,-including-joey-gallo’s-first-hit-with-bombers

Joey Gallo jumps with Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner after Marlins sweep 8/1/21

The Yankees came back in a tight game to win 3-1 over the Marlins and pick up the sweep down in Miami this weekend.

Five things to know from Sunday’s game:

1. The Marlins came out the gates ready to play and got on the board first, after back-to-back hits to start the game off got runners on the corners with no outs in the blink of an eye. An RBI groundout by Brian Anderson put the Marlins up 1-0.

2. Jordan Montgomery‘s day finished after 5.0 innings. He allowed just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five.

3. In what was a slow day for the offense, the Yankees did see a bright spot in the top of the seventh inning, when Joey Gallo notched his first hit as a member of the organization.

Gallo hit a rocket to right for a double in the leadoff spot in the seventh, but three straight groundouts kept him stuck on the bag instead of on his way home to tie up the game.



4. The Yankees woke up in the eighth inning, scoring two runs to take the 2-1. With Brett Gardner singling to start the inning and Giancarlo Stanton reaching on an error, there were runners on the corners for Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo singled and then Aaron Judge singled again to bring in Stanton — Rizzo was called out at third on the play.

5. The Bombers added an insurance run in the top of ninth, with Gleyber Torres coming home from first on a throwing error.

The Yanks look like they’ve gotten over their sweep issues, securing one in Miami this weekend.

The Yankees return to the Bronx to host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at 7:05 p.m.

Andrew Heaney makes his Yankees debut, while Jorge Lopez takes the bump for the Orioles.